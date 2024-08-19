Speaking to the Sun, a bystander claimed the boxer, 25, was verbally harassed by an outraged fan who allegedly called him a “cheating scumbag” as he enjoyed time with his daughter.

Meanwhile Hague, also 25, has reportedly bolstered her own security personnel, with a protection officer accompanying her at all times. It’s understood two other guards also monitor the multimillion-dollar mansion the pair formerly shared in the affluent county of Cheshire.

Fury and Hague, a social media influencer and director of the self-tan empire Filter by Molly-Mae, placed second on the fifth season of the hit UK reality TV series in 2019. The whirlwind summer romance continued to blossom outside the swanky confines of the Mallorca villa, eventually leading to the purchase and renovation of their Cheshire home, Bambi’s birth in January 2023, and their engagement six months later.

A source told the Sun both Hague and Fury have security guards “watching over them” following the “massive public reaction” to their split.

“Molly-Mae’s fans are very angry with Tommy and he has been heckled in public,” the source added, noting neither are willing to risk Bambi’s safety amid the media and fan frenzy.

The former reality TV darlings announced their split on August 14 with two separate statements on their respective social media accounts.

Local media have claimed the beauty mogul called it quits just hours after being sent a video of Fury’s antics on a drunken lads’ getaway to Macedonia.

British tabloids have since alleged Hague confronted Fury over claims he cheated on her with a Danish woman during the holiday, with reports he was seen kissing her at a bar.

The Sun has also claimed Fury left a nightclub with the same woman at around 1am.

Although Fury has yet to formally address the cheating claims, he is said to be “horrified” by the allegations - which he has denied. A representative for the star previously revealed he was consulting lawyers.

Late last year, the duo were plagued by break-up rumours after footage of Fury partying in Abu Dhabi with controversial singer Chris Brown and several women went viral.

Hague further caused a stir among fans when it was noticed she hadn’t been wearing her engagement ring.