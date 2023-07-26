Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague shows off her sizeable, oval-cut diamond engagement ring after boyfriend Tommy Fury proposed in Ibiza. Photo / Instagram

Following Love Island lovebirds Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s engagement announcement over the weekend, a jeweller has weighed in on the staggering value of the bride-to-be’s ring.

Fury, 24, proposed to Hague, 24, in Ibiza on Sunday, and the mother to their five-month-old daughter has since given fans a close-up look at her new forever bling.

Taking to Instagram to show off the large, oval-cut diamond - alongside a throwback video of when the pair first laid eyes on each other in 2019 and she told her now husband-to-be, “Just call me Molly Fury” - has allowed jewellers to assess and estimate the ring.

According to the Daily Mail, one ring-maker in the know, ROX managing director and co-founder Kyron Keogh, believes Fury spent £600,000 (NZ$1.2 million) on the eye-catching piece.

He told MailOnline: “Molly-Mae’s engagement ring features an exquisite oval-shaped diamond that looks like six carats, and if it’s [highly rated for] colour and clarity, it could be worth an estimated £600,000.”

He also says the style has become increasingly popular among celebrities, with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Hayley Bieber going for the same shape.

Fans have also shown their approval of Hague’s ring, commenting: “What a rock ... I’m not talking about the ones in the background.”

And another wrote “The ring is RINGING” and “The ring is beautiful, you’re beautiful, your family is beautiful, everything is beautiful”.

“So stunning. Honestly can’t cope,” wrote another fan.

Followers also teased the reality star that she had had her engagement post caption lined up for years, referring to the video where she attempts to box a jandal held by Fury as she tells him, “Just call me Molly Fury.”

Hague also shared how her boxing husband-to-be went to extreme lengths to pull off the surprise engagement.

Love Island stars Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announce their engagement on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

On Instagram she wrote: “Just before we were leaving for a ‘brand event’ we’d both been invited to ...”

“Fake invites, fake emails, notes in the hotel room from the brand, everyone playing along so unbelievably well... I’ve never known a surprise to be pulled off like this.”

She continued: “I was COMPLETELY and utterly fooled.”

“It was only when we pulled up to the event and Tommy jumped out of the car and ran off and I was handed a letter that I realised all was not what it seemed.”

Surrounded by an extravagant display of flowers while overlooking the ocean, Hague appeared to hold back tears as Fury handed their child to her, before getting down on one knee to pop the question.

The two then shared a kiss and laughed together as they embraced their daughter.

Many friends, family and fans of the couple took to the comment section to share their congratulations, including former Love Islanders Millie Court, Liberty Poole and Mary Bedford.

Meanwhile, Hague’s close friend and former castmate, Maura Higgins, shared the video to her Instagram story along with the caption “Screaming”.

The delightful news comes after Fury admitted in May he had been thinking about the moment for two years. Appearing on Loose Women, he said, “I’ve had it in the ear for the past two years, I think,” adding, “My actual plan was to do it a lot sooner, but obviously, being a boxer, when you’re in a training camp, you’ve got to completely shut yourself off, you want to just focus on the fight - so I can’t be going everywhere proposing.”

The champion boxer went on to insist it would happen “soon”.

Hague and Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and have quickly become the most successful couple to leave the show.

After making things official by becoming boyfriend and girlfriend on the show, the two went on to move in together by September that same year, and in 2020, Hague released a YouTube video saying they had already talked about children.

They announced their pregnancy in September last year.