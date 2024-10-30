Mel B claims she has been kicked out of a WhatsApp group after pushing for another tour. Photo / Getty Images

Mel B has branded her Spice Girls bandmates “d***heads” for not wanting a reunion.

The 49-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham in the late 1990s as part of the world’s best-selling girl group, but recently claimed she had been kicked out of a WhatsApp group after pushing for another tour.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of Sky Max show Never Mind The Buzzcocks, when asked why she had been expelled from the group, she explained: “Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour’. Because they’re d***heads.”

The Spice Girls were formed through an open audition in 1994 and were initially known as Touch, before going through a couple of line-up changes, choosing a different name and breaking away from their original management.

They achieved a record-breaking run of six consecutive number-one singles and two number-one albums before Horner’s shock exit in 1998, and released their last record in 2000 but got back together in 2007 for a world tour.