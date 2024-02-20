The Spice Girl is cutting ties as the scandal enveloping her husband turns toxic. Photo / Getty Images

Spice Girl Geri Horner has unfollowed her former bandmate Victoria Beckham on Instagram, along with her husband David Beckham and son Brooklyn Beckham.

The singer is seemingly cutting ties with her pals as the scandal surrounding her husband Christian Horner takes a turn for the worse, reports the Daily Mail.

Red Bull chief Horner is currently under investigation over an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” towards an employee, the Formula One team has confirmed.

Geri unfollowed the Beckham clan on Instagram over the weekend, however she is still following Spice Girl buds Emma Bunton and Mel C. Geri unfollowed Mel B on Instagram long before the misconduct allegations against her husband turned toxic.

An insider shared some insight, saying: “There have been hundreds of fall-outs between Geri and Mel B over the years, not least when Mel let slip that she and Geri had slept together a few years ago.

“But Geri has never had a problem with the Beckhams until now.

The Spice Girls in their heyday. Photo / Getty Images

“You get different accounts of what is going on from different people but the bottom line is that she seems to be taking Christian’s problems very hard.

“All of the girls have reached out to her but she’s not felt able to engage with them. She is devastated and it’s possible that she feels that the Beckhams could have given her – and Christian – more public support.”

Additionally, it appears Geri unfollowed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. However, the singer seemed to have changed her tune later on by re-following David and Victoria Beckham and the F1 driver.

These hot and cold actions hint at some subtle conflict within the Red Bull team, with Formula One sources revealing that the current accusations against Horner, which involve claims of bullying and “inappropriate behaviour” made by a female co-worker, indicate a “power struggle” within the Red Bull team.

Horner has denied the accusations made against him and insists that he is “confident” that he will clear his name. He was questioned by a lawyer for eight hours at a hearing in London last week, however it has not been confirmed when the investigation will come to a close.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is married to Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner. Photo / Getty Images

The Red Bull principal defended himself while speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, saying: “Firstly, I obviously deny the allegations that have been made but I’m going through a process and fully respect that process. So for me, it’s business as normal, focused on the season ahead.

“And of course it is a distraction for the team. But the team are very together, they’re very focused on the season ahead and have been tremendously supportive. So looking forward to the season ahead of us.”

When questioned on whether he should resign in response to the allegations and investigation, Horner said: “Well no, because I deny anything, any of the allegations that have been made, so for me it’s absolutely business as normal, focusing on the season ahead.”

He was also questioned with regards to his stance with Red Bull Racing and whether he stood by his leadership of the team, to which he replied: “Yes, absolutely.”

Christian Horner was later spotted at a racing event in Dorset, however his wife Geri was seemingly nowhere to be seen.