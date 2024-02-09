Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell married Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Energy drink maker Red Bull is investigating Christian Horner, the team principal of its championship Formula One team, over an allegation of misconduct toward a team employee.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” the company said in a statement.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Dutch publication De Telegraaf first reported the investigation. Horner has denied any wrongdoing and the complaint is allegedly about his aggressive management style.

Horner has guided Red Bull and driver Max Verstappen to three consecutive championships for the team and driver. Horner is permitted to continue working ahead of next month’s season-opening race during the investigation.

The 50-year-old Horner has been Red Bull team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided the team to six constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ championships during his time at the top.

Horner is married to Geri Halliwell, better known as Ginger Spice of the female pop group The Spice Girls.

The Wannabe singer, 42, wed Horner in 2015 at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, England, in front of family and friends, including her former bandmates Mel B and Emma Bunton, and British singer Myleene Klass.

