Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls National TV Awards, BBC, London, October 1, 1996 Photo / Getty Images

The Spice Girls’ reunion plans are said to be in “chaos” after Geri Horner allegedly refused to film a documentary.

Fans of the band were given hope Geri, 51, would reunite with Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham on stage to mark the 30th anniversary of their launch.

But a source has now said the plans are up in the air due to Geri not being keen to tie the landmark in with a Netflix show about the group as she didn’t want to relive their wild days.

An insider referred to Geri’s difficult time she has had in her marriage following allegations against her F1 boss husband Christian Horner when they told the Daily Mail: “It might have been awkward for Geri to get out there and talk about Girl Power in these circumstances surrounding Christian but in truth even before it all came out she wasn’t keen on revisiting those days.

“She just didn’t want to go over all the fun, wild times that they had.”

Red Bull cleared Geri’s husband of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment and coercive and abusive behaviour by a female employee.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and his wife Geri Horner have had a difficult time recently after allegations were made against him by a female employee at the F1 team. Photo / AP

The unnamed complainant has since been suspended by the team and has launched an appeal against the decision.

All the former Spice Girls members were filmed singing and dancing at Victoria’s recent £250,000 ($526,000) 50th birthday party thrown by her husband David Beckham.

The Spice Girls were seen dancing and singing to their song Stop in a video shared by David Beckham on Instagram. Photo / @davidbeckham

Tom Cruise led a host of star guests including Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay and £3000 bottles of Victoria’s favourite Chateau Mouton Rothschild – along with £500 bottles of champagne and food by a private chef – were served at the do.

Guests were also handed cocktails before a lavish four-course dinner, which included oysters and Italian-inspired starters.

Main courses included sea bass and steak, and Victoria was presented with a huge birthday cake.



