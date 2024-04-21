Has David Beckham just given us what we've all been waiting for?

The Beckhams reportedly forked out roughly $525,000 for former Spice Girl ­Victoria’s 50th birthday party yesterday, which Tom Cruise attended and with a performance from the Spice Girls.

Before the party, Posh and Becks, along with their four kids — Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12 — posed for pictures in their West London home, according to the Sun.

The brood then made their way to a “golden ball” at Oswald’s, an exclusive private members’ restaurant, dressed to the nines.

The family all wrote sincere speeches for their mum and delivered them in what was allegedly an emotional outpouring of love.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” a source present at the birthday bash revealed. The family are said to have gushed about Victoria while making her the butt of a few jokes.

The lavish party saw Victoria host 40 friends — including ex-bandmates Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma ­Bunton and Mel C, who came together and performed in a Spice Girls reunion.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are seen leaving Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party at Oswald’s on April 20, 2024 in London. Photo / Getty Images

The opulent 50th saw no expense spared, with $6300 bottles of her favourite Chateau Mouton Rothschild being served, $1040 bottles of champagne making their way around the room and a private chef serving bites for the guests.

Posh stole the show in a see-through green gown with organza detailing and accessorised with diamond jewellery.

Still struggling with a broken foot, the fashion designer used crutches on the night so she could rock stiletto heels - a signature feature that she can’t go without and was later spotted being piggy-backed out of the party by husband David.

The mum-of-four posted a sweet photo of her and the family dressed up on Instagram, with the caption: “Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much.”

A close source revealed: “David really splashed the cash. He wanted it to be extra-special for her after she always makes such an effort for everyone else.”

Some of the big-named celebs in attendance were chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, actress Salma Hayek, movie director Guy Ritchie, actor Jason Statham and his wife, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, singer Marc Antony, and Eva Longoria.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise was also spotted arriving at the soiree donning a tuxedo and sunglasses when he accidentally walked into a photographer, causing the man to fall over.

Tom Cruise is seen arriving at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday Party on April 20, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Photo / Getty Images

Attendees were treated to champagne and cocktails before an opulent four-course dinner was served, featuring oysters and Italian-inspired platters.

For the main course, guests could choose between sea bass and steak, and birthday girl Posh was presented with a massive birthday cake at the end.

Later on, Victoria and her friends took to the dancefloor and boogied the night away.