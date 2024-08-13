The Spice Girls reunion is said to be in turmoil after a long-time feud turned ugly.
Geri Halliwell is now stepping back from the Spice Girls’ reunion after her long-time clash with Mel B, or Melanie Brown, reached its peak, reports the Daily Mail.
The Wannabe hitmakers were said to have been in talks about another slew of shows, even reaching out to Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice, regarding a cameo appearance. However, sources have reportedly told the Daily Mail a sour rift between Ginger Spice and Scary Spice has seen the plans scrapped.
An insider told the publication: “Geri has had enough to deal with after all the drama with her husband’s relationship with his assistant - it has been a tough enough time - and she’s just lost patience with Mel and her little digs and jibes.”
“She’s walked away, and without Geri it’s really not going to happen - in the past she’s been a driving force in the group, but she doesn’t want to deal with Mel at all at the moment, let alone share a stage with her.”