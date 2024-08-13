Brown made headlines in 2019 after claiming she and Halliwell had a brief romantic encounter in the 90s.

On an episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, she said the one-night stand with her co-star “just happened”.

“She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh with her country house and her husband, but it’s a fact. But it wasn’t a thing, it just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

According to the Daily Mail, Halliwell privately denied Brown’s story, with a source close to the singer hinting Scary Spice’s claims were a way to sell more copies of her bombshell memoir, Brutally Honest.

“It’s not a very nice thing to do even if you do have a book to promote,” the source said.

“Nothing ever happened. We all know Mel B loves a headline. It might have been funny 15 to 20 years ago, but it was over the top and not funny.”

More recently, Brown made a subtle dig at Halliwell when wishing her a “happy 75th birthday”, coupled with a picture of the duo together in their pop music heyday. This comes after previous digs from Brown that her bandmate hasn’t always been truthful about her age.

It’s not been an easy year for the former Ginger Spice.

Halliwell’s husband, Formula 1 racing team boss Christian Horner, was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after allegations he sent inappropriate text messages to a woman he worked with.

Oracle Red Bull racing team principal Christian Horner and Geri Horner walk in the Paddock holding hands prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 2, 2024 in Bahrain. Photo / Getty Images

Following an investigation, Horner was cleared of the allegations by Redbull. However, he was plunged into a fresh crisis when 79 screenshots of alleged text messages were leaked, showing inappropriate conversations with another employee.

In a statement following the scandal, Horner wrote: “I will not comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate I have always denied the allegations.”

“I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully co-operated with it every step of the way.”

In July, Halliwell made a public appearance with her husband at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester and the couple were seen smiling and holding hands.