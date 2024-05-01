Mel B has ben spotted back in her Leeds hometown – washing hair in a local salon. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to what we’d do for love, it seems a certain Spice Girl is willing to jump careers for her beau - and the pop star is really getting her hands stuck in it.

Spice Girl Mel B was recently seen taking on a new role – washing clients’ hair in a salon in her hometown of Leeds.

One day after Victoria Beckham’s ritzy 50th birthday bash, Mel B was back in her Leeds hometown – washing hair in a local salon. https://t.co/EIQd9qGS1a — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) May 1, 2024

Scary Spice was seen in pictures, originally published by the Yorkshire Evening Post, working at Rory James Salon in Horsforth. However, fans, don’t fret, her latest career shift isn’t a permanent one.

Rory James Salon is owned by the singer’s fiancé, Rory McPhee, and she was working a hair-washing shift as part of a competition for fans.

A handful of people who won the competition got to meet the Spice Girl and have their hair styled by her beau, while also taking home a signed copy of Sunday Times bestseller Brutally Honest, Mel B’s bombshell memoir.

According to The Post, Mel B was working in the salon the day after her former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham threw a lavish 50th birthday party in London, which was attended by various big-named celebs such as Tom Cruise and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The Spice Girls can be seen dancing and singing to their song Stop in a video shared by David Beckham on Instagram. Photo / @davidbeckham

Also in attendance were all five members of the girl group – Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma ­Bunton and Mel C – who came together and performed in a Spice Girls reunion. The bash was the first time all five had been snapped together in six years.

Soon after the star-studded 50th, Melanie C – otherwise known as Sporty Spice – landed back in Australia, where she’s in the midst of a DJ tour.

However, Mel B’s recent comments in an Attitude Magazine interview published last week hinted that Mel C may be yearning to be back in the UK with her bandmates instead.

When asked which Spice Girls song she would choose to describe each of the singers in the band, Mel B said she would choose Tell Me Why for Melanie C.

“She’s so sensitive, questioning ‘why? Why did it end up this way? What’s going on?! Why am I in Australia doing a DJ tour when I want to be with you girls on stage?!’ It’s that panic,” she shared.

Mel B made the move back to Leeds a couple of years ago to be closer to her family.

The singer had famously been estranged from her relatives for a long time while in her allegedly abusive 10-year marriage to Stephen Belafonte. However, now she lives a couple of doors down from her mum in the town she grew up in.

Scary Spice told news.com.au last year that the Spice Girls’ UK and Ireland reunion tour in 2019 sparked her decision to move back home, as her kids didn’t want to go back to the United States after the slew of shows.

“All my kids were like, ‘Why are we going back to America, mum?’ I’m like, ‘Because that’s where we live and that’s where we’ve been living for the last 25 years.’ And then they were like, ‘Well, I found a school here.’ I’m like, ‘You found a school in Leeds? Not just London, Leeds, my hometown’.”

Mel B and her fiance Rory McPhee will be tying the knot at the iconic St Paul's Cathedral in London. Photo / Instagram

Now, the Spice Girl is putting all of her focus into planning her wedding to McPhee, who proposed in 2022.

The hairdresser, Mel B’s junior by 11 years, is said to be a longtime family friend who first worked with the singer as her hair stylist before becoming romantically involved.