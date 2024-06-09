Christian Horner, the team principle of the Red Bull Racing team, and Geri Halliwell, during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 9. Photo / Getty Images

Spice Girl Geri Horner has made a bold move amid her husband Christian Horner’s sexting scandal.

The 51-year-old singer recently appeared in a video for the luxury brand Dior, in which she reverted back to her maiden name, Halliwell.

Daily Mail has reported the clip shows the star speaking to the camera, where she says, “C’est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell”. The English translation for the sentence is “It’s me Geri, Geri Halliwell.”

The video goes on to follow the singer as she views the Dior in Scotland exhibition and learns about why the brand decided to use the country as inspiration for one of its earlier lines.

Geri’s representatives have not responded to the UK news outlet’s request for comment.

It comes as the star’s husband - who is a respected Formula One official - was cleared of allegations that he sent inappropriate text messages to a woman in his team.

Despite Christian’s denial, the woman who is in her 40s, claimed he sent her multiple explicit messages at night in what she alleged was “coercive behaviour”.

While the F1 boss has been cleared of any wrongdoing, it’s understood he is not in the clear yet as 79 screenshots of alleged text messages between him and another female worker were sent to a group of 149 people, including FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

The woman has filed an appeal following the investigation. It is unknown when that will take place.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said the woman feels “disappointed” by the situation and especially at how her workplace of five years treated the complaint.

“Questions need to be asked of the Red Bull investigation, transparency would bring confidence in what is happening to her.

Oracle Red Bull racing team principal Christian Horner and Geri Horner walk in the Paddock holding hands before the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 2 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo / Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“She just can’t get over the fact that she made a complaint and was suspended – all she wants is transparency in the process.”

Geri has not spoken out following the scandal, however she and her husband have been spotted putting on a united front, including during Easter where they attended the Kimblewick Races in Buckinghamshire.

Elsewhere a source told The Sun, “Geri is heartbroken and feels utterly humiliated. She trusted him when he tried to play down the scandal.

“He always told her he’d done nothing wrong. This will really hurt Geri, who has put everything into their marriage.”