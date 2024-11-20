Advertisement
Liam Payne’s son Bear leaves tribute for his father at funeral service

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
3 mins to read
Liam Payne's son Bear left a heartbreaking tribute for the One Direction star at his funeral held in Amersham on November 20. Composite / Getty Images / Getty Images / AFP

As A-listers gathered to farewell One Direction star Liam Payne, one truly devastating picture emerged from the service.

A devastating tribute to Liam Payne from his 7-year-old son has been spotted outside the former One Direction star’s funeral.

Payne, 31, was farewelled in a private service on Wednesday attended by a small number of guests, including his family and celebrities such as his former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The singer’s ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy was spotted at the 12th-century church, although their son, Bear, was not pictured.

However, his message to his beloved father was on display on top of his dark blue coffin: a white and blue floral arrangement making up the word “Daddy”.

With millions of fans all over the world mourning the loss of the pop star after his untimely death, the simple note was a heartbreaking reminder of the grieving young boy at the centre of the tragedy.

A floral tribute reading "Daddy" seen outside the funeral service of Liam Payne in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. Photo / Getty Images
Alongside the nod to Bear was a red garland reading “Son”, while a floral display in the shape of bowling pins – Payne’s favourite pastime – was seen at the entrance to the church.

Also among the mourners were Tweedy’s former Girls Aloud band members, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, Damian Hurley – the son of actress Liz Hurley – former X Factor judge Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman and British star James Corden.

Meanwhile, Payne’s devastated parents, Geoff and Karen, were seen at the church entrance ahead of the service, watching on as their son’s coffin passed by.

In the lead-up to the send-off, a source opened up about the “difficult” day to the Sun.

Former One Direction band members Harry Styles and Niall Horan after the funeral service. Photo / AFP
“His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves,” the source disclosed.

“Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

Payne died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

Local authorities detailed how, in the moments before his death, and for at least 72 hours prior, Payne had “polydrug use of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body”.

Karen and Geoff Payne watch on as their son’s coffin is brought into the service. Photo / Getty Images
Prosecutors also ruled out “self-harm of any kind and/or physical intervention by third parties”.

Payne died from injuries sustained from the fall. A toxicology report showed Payne had a cocktail of drugs in his system, including cocaine, crack and benzodiazepine, which is a type of depressant.

After news broke of his son’s death, Payne’s father travelled to South America to help authorities bring his body back to the UK.

