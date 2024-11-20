With millions of fans all over the world mourning the loss of the pop star after his untimely death, the simple note was a heartbreaking reminder of the grieving young boy at the centre of the tragedy.
Alongside the nod to Bear was a red garland reading “Son”, while a floral display in the shape of bowling pins – Payne’s favourite pastime – was seen at the entrance to the church.
Also among the mourners were Tweedy’s former Girls Aloud band members, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, Damian Hurley – the son of actress Liz Hurley – former X Factor judge Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman and British star James Corden.