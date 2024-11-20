With millions of fans all over the world mourning the loss of the pop star after his untimely death, the simple note was a heartbreaking reminder of the grieving young boy at the centre of the tragedy.

A floral tribute reading "Daddy" seen outside the funeral service of Liam Payne in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. Photo / Getty Images

Alongside the nod to Bear was a red garland reading “Son”, while a floral display in the shape of bowling pins – Payne’s favourite pastime – was seen at the entrance to the church.

Also among the mourners were Tweedy’s former Girls Aloud band members, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, Damian Hurley – the son of actress Liz Hurley – former X Factor judge Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman and British star James Corden.

Meanwhile, Payne’s devastated parents, Geoff and Karen, were seen at the church entrance ahead of the service, watching on as their son’s coffin passed by.

In the lead-up to the send-off, a source opened up about the “difficult” day to the Sun.

Former One Direction band members Harry Styles and Niall Horan after the funeral service. Photo / AFP

“His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send-off he deserves,” the source disclosed.

“Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

Payne died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

Local authorities detailed how, in the moments before his death, and for at least 72 hours prior, Payne had “polydrug use of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his body”.

Karen and Geoff Payne watch on as their son’s coffin is brought into the service. Photo / Getty Images

Prosecutors also ruled out “self-harm of any kind and/or physical intervention by third parties”.

Payne died from injuries sustained from the fall. A toxicology report showed Payne had a cocktail of drugs in his system, including cocaine, crack and benzodiazepine, which is a type of depressant.

After news broke of his son’s death, Payne’s father travelled to South America to help authorities bring his body back to the UK.