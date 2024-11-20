One Direction stars attend Liam Payne’s funeral in UK

“It’s a beautiful church... it’s a very beautiful place for a funeral,” she said.

Former One Direction band members Harry Styles, centre, and Niall Horan leave after attending the funeral service of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne. Photo / AFP

Payne’s coffin arrived in a white horse-drawn hearse topped with floral tributes spelling the words “Son” and “Daddy”, followed by his parents.

Payne was found dead on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentinian capital.

His death, at 31, prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans, with thousands gathering in cities around the world to offer condolences.

‘Completely devastated’

Payne shot to stardom as a teenager alongside Styles, Horan, Tomlinson and Malik after their appearance on the UK talent show “The X Factor” 14 years ago.

He died from “multiple traumas” and “internal and external haemorrhaging” after the fall from the hotel room, a post-mortem examination found.

The parents of Liam Payne, Karen and Geoff Payne, watch as his coffin is carried into the funeral. Photo / Getty Images

James Corden, left, and former One Direction band member Harry Styles after the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church. Photo / Getty Images

The balcony attached to his room overlooked a rear patio that was about 14 metres high.

Hotel staff had called emergency services twice to report a guest “overwhelmed by drugs and alcohol” who was “destroying” a hotel room.

Investigators have said he was alone at the time and appeared to have been “going through an episode of substance abuse”.

Simon Cowell is comforted by Geoff Payne, left, as they depart the funeral for singer Liam Payne. Photo / Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson after the funeral service. Photo / Getty Images

Zayn Malik after the funeral service for One Direction singer Liam Payne. Photo / Getty Images

In a short statement following his death, Payne’s family said: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

One Direction said they had been “completely devastated” by his death.

After forming in 2010, the band went on to release an album of radio-ready songs each year in time for the holiday shopping season and became one of the highest-grossing live acts in the world.

In 2016, after Malik left, the group said it was on an indefinite hiatus but not splitting up.

Seeing Liam's parents walk behind his coffin was heart breaking. No parent should ever have to endure the pain of burying their child 😔 #LiamPaynepic.twitter.com/08JTxVxSSY — 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚢 ✨ (@amoremoondizis) November 20, 2024

Payne’s first solo single “Strip That Down” peaked at number three on the UK charts and number 10 on the US Billboard top songs list.

But in recent years he had spoken publicly about struggles with substance abuse and coping with fame from an early age.

His last solo work, the single “Teardrops”, was released in March, with a second album announced at the time.

Payne was born and raised in Wolverhampton, central England.

- Agence France-Presse