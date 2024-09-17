The musician was reported to have been ill for some time before his death.
Former Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has died at the age of 73.
The musician’s passing was announced by Ultravox singer Midge Ure, 70, on his social media accounts, with the Vienna hitmaker paying tribute to his friend and former bandmate.
The pair were in new wave band Salvation together which later became Slik, before Hyslop joined Simple Minds in 1981 for a year’s tenure behind the kit.
On Instagram, Ure said: “Just about to board the British Airways flight from JFK and heard my old friend/Slik/Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop has passed way. He lived a lively life! Huge condolences to his friends and family. He was much loved.