Liam (left) and Noel Gallagher performing live onstage in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

British rock band Oasis said today they would reunite after 15 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher planning a series of live shows in 2025.

The band, whose debut album Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with Liam, the band’s frontman.

“This is it, this is happening,” the band said on X, announcing tickets would go on sale on Saturday. The first show will be held in Cardiff on July 4 next year.

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Oasis will play a total of 14 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.