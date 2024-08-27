Advertisement
British rock band Oasis to reunite with 2025 tour

Reuters
Liam (left) and Noel Gallagher performing live onstage in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

British rock band Oasis said today they would reunite after 15 years, with brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher planning a series of live shows in 2025.

The band, whose debut album Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel said he could no longer work with Liam, the band’s frontman.

“This is it, this is happening,” the band said on X, announcing tickets would go on sale on Saturday. The first show will be held in Cardiff on July 4 next year.

Oasis will play a total of 14 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

A tour in 2025 will mark the 30th anniversary of second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which included the singles Don’t Look Back in Anger and Wonderwall.

