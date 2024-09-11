Bennington’s son took to Instagram to lash out at the replacement, which has already proven controversial with fans, suggesting that the band were being insensitive to his father’s legacy.

Bennington hit out at the band for erasing his father's legacy. Photo / Instagram

He claimed Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda had “quietly erased my father’s life and legacy in real time … during international Suicide Prevention Month”.

He then hit out at Armstrong’s past, referencing her ties with the Church of Scientology as well as her support of Danny Masterson, who was convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in 2023.

He went on to allege that the band had “failed to address the concerns of their diverse fan base” and that the music group’s recent actions “are not something people should acclimate to”.

“You have betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself,” he continued.

“We trusted you to be the bigger better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention. Now you’re just senile and tone deaf. Insane.”

Although Shinoda has not publicly addressed Jaime’s criticisms, Armstrong has spoken out against the claims she still supports Masterson.

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer,” she wrote on her Instagram story on September 7.

“Soon after, I realised I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since.”

The announcement of Emily Armstrong as the new singer in Linkin Park has sparked a wave of backlash from fans. Photo / @emilyarmstrong

Fans of the band have also questioned Armstrong due to her links to the controversial Church of Scientology.

Meanwhile, the group will be embarking on a six-date From Zero World Tour in support of their upcoming album of the same name, kicking off in Los Angeles on September 11, before hitting New York, London, Germany, South Korea and Colombia.

The album will be their first since One More Light, which they released in May 2017, two months before Bennington’s death on July 20.

At the time, the band were about to embark on an extensive North American tour with Blink 182, with the first concerts scheduled for July 27 that year.

Bennington was found dead inside his home one week before the tour was due to start, reportedly taking his own life. Needless to say, the tour was cancelled.