It started in the Scotch mist of Taupō and ended in a cloudburst above Hamilton to the sound of Simple Minds’ ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me’.

Scotland was the theme of the final two acts of the weekend - with Scottish bands Texas and then Simple Minds taking the stage at Claudelands Oval on Sunday, after Pseudo Echo and Collective Soul.

Simple Minds was cut short in Hamilton by fears over isolated electrical storms, with festival-goers told to evacuate the venue immediately.

“Due to an isolated thunder and lightning storm beyond the control of event organisers, and for the safety of all people involved, including concertgoers, staff and artists, today’s Summer Concert – Claudelands Oval was brought to a close 5-10 minutes earlier than scheduled, finishing with Simple Minds most recognised song, Don’t You (Forget About Me),” said a spokesperson for concert organisers Greenstone Entertainment.

Weather was always going to be the big question heading into Auckland Anniversary weekend but the concert in Taupō on Saturday was spared any major downpours, and the lighter-than-usual crowd of 13,000 enjoyed mild, overcast weather, with periods of light drizzle.

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri strode to the front of the stage as a shower came over and summed up the moment.

“I got bloody sunburned yesterday, you go out on the stage and the next thing it’s pissing with rain. Are you f### joking, right? Are you ready? Let’s do it!”

Flags fly at the Taupō - Summer Concert Series which included Scottish legends Texas and Simple Minds. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The Taupō concert typically attracts a crowd of about 17,500 and is often sold out weeks in advance. This year, punters enjoyed more space and were spared the scorching summer days that have brought out the sun lovers and sombreros in previous years.

The crowd reacts as Texas takes to the stage at the Taupō - Summer Concert Series. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

They sat around the main amphitheatre on their deck chairs or lounged about the fringes in one of the many grassed glades of Riverside Park, where the mighty Waikato River starts its journey from Lake Taupō.

Food caravans served up festival treats, the beer flowed freely in some picnic circles, and to borrow a phrase from Hotel California, the ‘warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air’.

The crowd sings along to Simple Minds at the Taupō - Summer Concert Series. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The Eagles weren’t there but Pseudo Echo and Collective Soul were, and they had the T-shirt sales to prove it.

Claudelands Oval

The Hamilton Concert started soggy but the rain soon cleared away, returning later in regular short bursts.

By the time Simple Minds had taken to the stage, the rain was persistent until forecast showers, strong winds and isolated electrical storms curtailed things.

Thousands of people brought their wet weather gear to the 2024 Summer Concert Tour, Claudelands Oval, in Hamilton. Photo / Malisha Kumar

Most people were well prepared for the weather, sitting under gazebos, with their umbrellas and rain jackets.

A fair share of people didn’t seem to mind the rain, embracing the showers every few minutes.

Organisers haven’t yet provided audience numbers for the Hamilton concert but it was well into the thousands, including families with young children.

When Texas took the stage, everyone on the ground close to the stage was singing their hearts out and taking in the soulful beats of the Scottish rock band.

Texas lead singer and guitarist Sharleen Spiteri entertains the crowds. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

The single ‘I don’t want a lover’, had the crowd going insane.

Then Simple Minds opened up with Waterfront, which might have been an omen of things to come. The crowd went wild and started swaying to the music.

“Get in, get out of the rain. I’m goin’ to move on up to the Waterfront,” sang Jim Kerr.

Jim Kerr and Simple Minds from the United Kingdom, were the last act for the Summer Concert Tour 2024, at Claudelands Oval, Hamilton. Photo / Malisha Kumar

By about 4.40pm people were being told to fold up their gazebos, with wind gusts escalating, and less than an hour later the venue was being cleared as the weather went from bad to worse.

Simple Minds’ final, and perhaps most recognisable song - Don’t You (Forget About Me), will certainly be something to remember for the thousands of faithful who stuck around to the wet and wild end.

The Summer Concert Series moves to Queenstown next week for the third and final show on Saturday, February 3.





