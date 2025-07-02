In June 2024, the council said it hoped to open the full track in “early to mid-November” that year, before saying in December they intended to open the full track by February 2025.

At the time, South Waikato District Council executive manager of delivery, Nick Murphy, said he was “disappointed” the track won’t be fully opened.

However, during construction, it was discovered not all tasks could be completed concurrently.

In its 2024-34 Long Term Plan, South Waikato District Council budgeted $2.1 million across the first three years for the track renewal.

However, work was pushed forward to avoid further track closures in the immediate future.

Alongside work to secure rockfall at the site, the project included strengthening boardwalks and diverting the walking track away from unstable cliffs.

The carpark at the Leslie Rd end has also had its capacity tripled.

The popular walking track has been closed from the Leslie Rd end since June 2023 after a rockfall and slip.

A fence separated the open section of the Te Waihou/Blue Springs walkway from the section that was still under maintenance.

After the closure, visitors used the Whites Rd (SH28) carpark entrance to gain access, which caused an overflow of cars and significant safety issues on the adjacent, busy state highway.

For safety reasons, the council closed the entire walkway in November 2023.

Murphy said the reopening was a big moment.

“This work has not only addressed safety and access issues, but also improved several areas of the track.

“There were also major end-of-life assets that had to be renewed or replaced.

“We have now caught up on the outstanding maintenance of many years and, barring unforeseen natural events, the walkway shouldn’t need shutting again for the foreseeable future.”

The popular track near Putāruru is known for its clear water and was opened by former Prime Minister Helen Clark in April 2000.

It attracts 45,000 to 50,000 visitors annually.

The Blue Spring supplies 70% of New Zealand’s bottled water.