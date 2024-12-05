For safety reasons, the council closed the entire walkway in November 2023.

“We are disappointed that Te Waihou Walkway won’t be fully opened as we had earlier hoped, however during the construction period, it was discovered that not all tasks could be completed concurrently,” South Waikato District Council executive manager delivery Nick Murphy said.

“To maximise efficiencies and reduce costs associated with stopping and starting work, we have decided to complete the remaining tasks while the equipment is still on site.”

This means work will continue at the Whites Rd end where the council is strengthening the boardwalk.

Murphy said the public was asked to “steer clear” from parts of the track that are not open yet.

“These parts of the track are closed because of the poor condition and unsafe nature of the various structures such as boardwalks, stairs and retaining walls along the length of the track. Signage and worksite fencing is in place.”

Through the long-term plan, the council budgeted to spend $2.1 million for track renewal at Te Waihou over three years.

The Blue Spring at the Te Waihou Walkway is one of the purest water sources in the world. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

Murphy said the council intended to carry out all the necessary work now.

“Once completed, we would have caught up on the outstanding maintenance of many years. Barring unforeseen events, it shouldn’t need shutting for the foreseeable future.”

The popular track near Putāruru is known for its clear water and was officially opened by former Prime Minister Helen Clark in April 2000.

Since then, the walkway welcomed around 45,000 to 50,000 visitors per year.

Te Puna (Blue Spring) has a vibrant blue-green hue due to its purity. Particles are removed during its underground journey starting at the Mamaku Plateau, a process that takes many decades.

The Blue Spring supplies 70% of New Zealand’s bottled water.