“The nose features gentle baking spices and sweet orange, leading to a complex palate with a long, spiced cardamom finish, creating a lovely flavour journey.”
The 2025 awards marked the second time Coromandel Distilling Company have been recognised in the awards, after a win in 2022 when it was named World’s Best Classic Gin.
Schneider attributed the success to the distillery’s dedication to the craft.
“We are constantly working and imagining new ways to bring gin to life, but needless to say, we’ll be pausing for a drink to celebrate this”, he said.
The name Awildian means “growing wild” or “refusing to be tamed”, because, Scheider said, “we’ve never liked tame”.
Since opening its distillery doors in 2019, Coromandel Distilling Company started exporting to Europe and Fiji, and has collected over 40 awards, including a gold award at the 2025 Berlin International Spirits Awards as a first-time entrant.
The World Gin Awards, presented by TheDrinksReport.com, have been held since 2014 and recognise winners in 12 taste categories, as well as eight design categories.
Entries into each taste category are first judged to select the winner in each country, before all country winners are tasted against each other to identify the Best in each category worldwide.
The winners then compete for the title World’s Best in one of the 12 categories.
Other New Zealand distilleries recognised in the 2025 World Gin Awards
Imagination Distilling (Kāpiti Coast): Triple Distilled Dry Gin, silver, Best Classic Gin // Navy Strength London Dry, bronze, Best London Dry Gin // Bronze for Best Bottle Design for Wakame & Lime Dry Gin // Silver for Best Range Design
Little Biddy (Reefton): Classic Gin,bronze, Best Classic Gin
Kaimai Distilling (Waikino): Agatha’s Tears, silver medal, Best Colour-Changing Gin // Eliza’s Claim Gold Gin, gold, Best Contemporary Style Gin
Rakiura Distilling Co (Stewart Island): Third Island Gin, gold, Best Contemporary Style Gin // Third Island Gin Navy Strength, silver, Best Navy Gin
Roots Gin (Rapaura): Norwester Navy Strength, silver, Best Contemporary Style Gin // Rosso Pinot Noir Gin, gold, Best Flavoured Gin // Marlborough Dry Gin, silver, Best London Dry Gin
Papaiti Gin (Upokongaro): Whanganui Dry, bronze, Best Contemporary Style Gin
Island Gin (Great Barrier Island): London Dry, gold, Best London Dry Gin
Rifters (Arrowtown): Original Dry, gold, Best London Dry Gin // Royal, gold, Best Navy Gin)
Curiosity Gin (Christchurch): Curious Dry, gold, Best Signature Botanical // Pinot Barrel Sloe, gold, Best Sloe Gin