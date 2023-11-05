The Te Waihou Walkway passes by the stunning Blue Springs.

A popular walkway at Blue Spring near Putāruru in South Waikato will be closed for at least a year.

About 70 per cent of bottled water in New Zealand comes from the spring and the crystal clear stream is a popular spot for visitors.

South Waikato District Council said a rockfall in June made Te Waihou Walkway impassable from Leslie Rd.

Visitors had been using the State Highway 28 entrance to the walkway, but this had caused an overflow of cars and significant pedestrian safety issues on the busy highway, said council acting executive manager - delivery Shane Anderson.

While public safety was the primary reason for closing the track, the council was looking into wider management issues, Anderson said.

“We have... decided to close the walkway completely so council and our partners can carry out a thorough assessment of the respective roles of stakeholders involved.

“It is important to establish ownership, land tenure and if they are still appropriate for the sustainable management of the walkway and Blue Spring.

“We ask the public to stay away from the area for their own safety,” he said.

The council was working with the landowners, Raukawa, the Department of Conservation and Waikato Regional Council on long term solutions.

Fences and signs advising of the closure will be erected by the council.

The walkway will close to the public from 13 November, but the council plans to open it again by November 2024.

