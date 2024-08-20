By 1995, Williams decided to leave the group, and soon after, Take That announced they were formally disbanding.

The band has seen multiple reunions in the past 30 years, releasing their ninth studio album in 2022, headlining multiple festivals, and even announcing a set at The Greatest Weekend in Malta this October, in which they will perform their 1993 album Everything Changes, for the first time live since its release.

Now, Daily Mail has revealed they will be reuniting again for a special reason: their own Netflix documentary.

The news outlet reported the band, including Williams and Barlow who were once embroiled in a tense feud, will come together for the documentary, which is to be directed by James Corden, to tell the inside story of the highs and lows of their career as a band.

Unfortunately for fans, there is no exact release date for the production yet; however, it is expected to hit the streaming service in 2025.

The band was made up of Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange. Photo / Getty Images

It comes one year after Williams’ own self-titled docuseries was released on the platform.

Covering topics from his relationship with Ayda Field - his partner of almost 20 years - to his fatherhood journey, the star opened up about what keeps him grounded and what keeps him happy.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and fairy tales, as he touched on more difficult topics, like his addiction battle, publicised feud with Barlow, and the difficulties of living such a public life.

Discussing his tension with bandmate Barlow, the pop star revealed his feud with his should-be-friend all came from the fact that he disliked him so much and had so much pent-up jealousy toward him, it became “vengeful”.

Williams explained to his daughter, Teddy, 11, that he was deeply jealous of Barlow and his talents, claiming Barlow was the star that he “was supposed to have everything and the career”, which left a bitter taste in the pop star’s mouth. “I wanted to make him pay. I was vengeful.”

A four-part documentary series on Robbie Williams premiered last year on Netflix.

Williams then said he ultimately made Barlow “pay” by “having the career that he was supposed to have”. He continued to confess that during the rise of the boy band, Barlow seemed to be the one managing Take That and it was “all geared around him”.

“And as a young person, I would have been jealous of that. A lot of me resented him. I was going home from those days thinking, ‘This is weird and uncomfortable’. It’s Lord of the Flies stuff.”

Once the pair’s feud reached its peak with Williams declaring Barlow “dead” before calling him a “p****” on stage, he later apologised and said in the documentary, “I’m sorry that I treated Gary like that.”