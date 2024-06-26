Advertisement
Robbie Williams baffled after no one recognised him in London: ‘This wouldn’t happen in the 90s’

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Robbie Williams wasn't recognised in public on Sunday despite being on of the UK's biggest stars. Photo / @robbiewilliams

Robbie Williams has been left baffled and disheartened after a stroll through a popular London area on Sunday led him to realise that he may no longer have star power.

The Angels singer, 50, who is one of the most famous UK artists of all time, took to Instagram this week to share videos of his walk through Hyde Park, noting that not a single person recognised him - despite one park goer even playing his song.

In the first of a series of videos filmed by Williams’ wife, Ayda Field, 45, the former Take That star is seen wearing an eye-catching pink outfit, complete with bedazzled sunglasses.

‘We are walking back through Hyde Park. I am dressed completely in pink. I have got pink sneakers on. I have got diamanté sunglasses, and absolutely nobody has recognised me or has bothered me, and I really need them too,’ Williams said.

‘It was not like this in the 90s,” he sulked.

Sharing a couple more short videos from their trip to the popular park - which is also home to Kensington Gardens and Kensington Palace - the singer looked baffled as he lined up for an icecream and watched a rollerskater play his song, Let Me Entertain You, on a speaker.

However, on the couple’s walk home, it seemed Williams’ luck had turned. A fan named Alison approached him and asked for a photo.

Appearing chuffed by the exchange, he told his wife, “back in the game”.

Days later, the couple took to the streets of Kensington to continue their experiment. While at first they struggled to see results, it wasn’t long before the singer, who was wearing an AFL jersey with “Robbie” written on the back, had fans lining up for a photo.

A joyful Field could be heard saying, “It’s happening boo”, as multiple fans asked for a selfie with the singer, while Williams grinned as he once again said “back in the game”.

He then did a celebratory dance as they walked home.

Williams first rose to fame in 1990 as part of the popular group Take That. However, it wasn’t until 1997, when his debut solo album, Life Thru a Lens, was released, that he found international stardom.

The Rock DJ singer has since sold over 75 million records worldwide and landed the number one spot on the New Zealand charts for many of his albums and singles, including his 1999 album The Ego Has Landed and 2004 Greatest Hits album.

