Robbie Williams has been left baffled and disheartened after a stroll through a popular London area on Sunday led him to realise that he may no longer have star power.
The Angels singer, 50, who is one of the most famous UK artists of all time, took to Instagram this week to share videos of his walk through Hyde Park, noting that not a single person recognised him - despite one park goer even playing his song.
In the first of a series of videos filmed by Williams’ wife, Ayda Field, 45, the former Take That star is seen wearing an eye-catching pink outfit, complete with bedazzled sunglasses.
‘We are walking back through Hyde Park. I am dressed completely in pink. I have got pink sneakers on. I have got diamanté sunglasses, and absolutely nobody has recognised me or has bothered me, and I really need them too,’ Williams said.