‘It was not like this in the 90s,” he sulked.

Sharing a couple more short videos from their trip to the popular park - which is also home to Kensington Gardens and Kensington Palace - the singer looked baffled as he lined up for an icecream and watched a rollerskater play his song, Let Me Entertain You, on a speaker.

However, on the couple’s walk home, it seemed Williams’ luck had turned. A fan named Alison approached him and asked for a photo.

Appearing chuffed by the exchange, he told his wife, “back in the game”.

Days later, the couple took to the streets of Kensington to continue their experiment. While at first they struggled to see results, it wasn’t long before the singer, who was wearing an AFL jersey with “Robbie” written on the back, had fans lining up for a photo.

A joyful Field could be heard saying, “It’s happening boo”, as multiple fans asked for a selfie with the singer, while Williams grinned as he once again said “back in the game”.

He then did a celebratory dance as they walked home.

Williams first rose to fame in 1990 as part of the popular group Take That. However, it wasn’t until 1997, when his debut solo album, Life Thru a Lens, was released, that he found international stardom.

The Rock DJ singer has since sold over 75 million records worldwide and landed the number one spot on the New Zealand charts for many of his albums and singles, including his 1999 album The Ego Has Landed and 2004 Greatest Hits album.