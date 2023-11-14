The singer claimed the Netflix series was born out of his 'cynical need for attention'. Photo / Supplied

Robbie Williams has admitted that watching the Netflix documentary about his life was a “traumatic” and “deeply unpleasant” experience for him, and has gone on to confess his biggest regret about his decision to release it.

The singer’s recent four-part Netflix documentary series, Robbie Williams, is hard to watch at some points as the musical icon recounts the public highs and lows throughout his peak stardom in the 90s and noughties, however it seems that it is almost unwatchable for the Angels singer himself, reports news.com.au.

The English pop icon sat down with The Project on Tuesday night where he got candid about his opinion on the Netflix docuseries.

“It was just an absolute traumatic watch,” the singer admitted.

“It was deeply unpleasant, to be honest. I think people don’t like looking at selfies of themselves and hearing their own voice and if you multiply that by watching yourself descend into mental illness and agoraphobia and depression and anxiety and you are watching a nervous breakdown, people don’t – it is not a normal thing to do.”

Williams was catapulted into the spotlight during his time with boyband Take That.

British boy band Take That, circa 1991. Clockwise, from top left: Jason Orange, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Robbie Williams. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

He exited the group on account of his tumultuous battle with alcohol and drugs and his ongoing feud with fellow band member Gary Barlow.

Williams has had a successful solo career in the music industry, however, he has long been plagued with spouts of anxiety and depression.

The Let Me Entertain You singer went on to reveal why he decided to take part in the Netflix special, confessing it was born out of a “cynical need for attention”.

“I wasn’t cynical when I was talking about the trauma that I was going through but at first maybe it was a cynical need for attention that I need for my job.”

However, in the wake of fans’ positive reactions to the documentary, Williams’ thoughts on the docuseries have changed, going on to say how grateful he is to have felt “love” from across the globe.

Robbie Williams in his new four-part documentary series.

Despite his now-positive outlook on the series, he did go on to name his regrets about featuring certain scenes and pictures in the documentary.

“There are a number of images of me in there where I am not looking my best, let’s just say,” he shared. “I didn’t have a clue that I could take those out. If I would have known I would have done.”

Williams has been sober for 24 years and has been happily married to his wife Ayda Field for 13 years.

Robbie Williams performing at Mission Estate. Photo / Paul Taylor

The pair share four children together.

Williams made New Zealand headlines on the weekend when he performed at Napier’s Mission Concert, bringing all of his beloved hits to Kiwi ears.







