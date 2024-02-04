Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are coming to Aotearoa.

Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald to make their return to Aotearoa in 2024.

Your favourite 1990s boy band is venturing to New Zealand.

Today, British pop band Take That announced their return down under, with a huge live tour scheduled for the end of the year, stopping off at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 14.

Take That’s This Life Tour will see the trio — Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald — tick off seven shows across Australia and New Zealand, bringing hits such as Back for Good, Everything Changes, Greatest Day, Never Forget and A Million Love Songs to an array of arenas and wineries along the way.

The tour is set to kick off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, October 30, and then will head to Peter Lehmann Wines in the Barossa Valley, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, before making its way through Australia’s wine country with shows at the Hunter Valley’s Bimbadgen and Sirromet Wines in Queensland’s Mount Cotton.

New Zealand, the last stop on Take That’s antipodean tour, will see the band take the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday, November 14, for a night of golden oldies, revival hits and everything in between.

It’s the first time back on this side of the world for the band since 2017 and fans will be buzzing for the boys to step foot on Kiwi shores, along with another pop icon in tow.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be joining Barlow, Owen and Donald as a very special guest on the tour, bringing Murder on the Dancefloor — which has recently seen a revival in the charts following its feature in Emerald Fennell-directed Saltburn — to New Zealand ears.

“We are so looking forward to coming back to Australia and New Zealand later this year, our first live shows over there since 2017!”, the band shared in a statement. “And we are honoured that Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be joining us.

“It’s going to be great to see everyone again and perform the songs from our new album This Life, as well as all the favourites, and a few surprises! We can’t wait…see you all soon”, said Take That.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 1pm local time on Wednesday February 7, before general sale opens at 12pm local time on Tuesday February 13. Get tickets here.















