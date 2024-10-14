The Hollywood actress has remained close to the 69-year-old actor since their divorce. Photo / Demi Moore

Demi Moore’s ex-husband Bruce Willis is “stable” in his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The Hollywood actress – who was married to the Die Hard star from 1987 to 2000 – has remained close to the 69-year-old actor in the years since their divorce as they raised their three daughters together and Moore has admitted she now has “real deep acceptance” of her former partner’s condition.

During a discussion at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday, Moore said of her ex: “You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he’s at, he is stable.”

She went on to reveal she’s had to stop “holding on to” the previous version of Willis and find the joy in the present.

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness,” she said.