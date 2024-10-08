Advertisement
Apra Silver Scroll Awards 2024 livestream

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The 2024 Apra Silver Scroll Awards are taking place Tuesday October 8, 2024, at Wellington's St James Theatre on Courtenay Place. Photo / WellingtonNZ

The 2024 Apra Silver Scroll Awards Kaitito Kaiaka are taking place in Wellington tonight, where this year’s winning songs and waiata will be announced at the historic St James Theatre.

The ceremony begins at 8pm, with RNZ’s livestream broadcasting from 7.50pm.

Of the five Apra Silver Scroll Award finalists, one will be honoured with the prestigious prize. Past honorees include The Beths, Rob Ruha and Ka Hao and Troy Kingi.

The Apra Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha, which honours exceptional waiata featuring te reo Māori, will also be awarded.

Also awarded at tonight’s ceremony are the SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha, which acknowledges composition excellence; APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa; Apra Best Original Music in a Series Award | Tohu Paerangi; and APRA Best Jazz Composition Award.

Kiwi jazz musician and composer Mike Nock (ONZM) will be inducted into the Apra AMCOS NZ Music Hall of Fame, with the event screening a documentary about his work alongside a live tribute.

The show will also feature live performances by local talent.

Finalists were shortlisted in July and whittled down to a top five for the Silver Scroll Award and top three for the Maioha Award in September.

Top 5 finalists for the 2024 Apra Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka

  • I Am written by Stan Walker, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin, performed by Stan Walker
  • I Like To Be Alone written by Gussie Larkin, Lily Paris West, and Abraham Hollingsworth, performed by Mermaidens
  • Jenny Greenteeth written by Chelsea Prastiti, Michael Howell, Tom Dennison, and Adam Tobeck, performed by Skilaa
  • Kātuarehe, written by Anna Coddington, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith, and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Anna Coddington
  • The Letter written by Georgia Lines, Whakaio Taahi, and Patrick Manning, performed by Georgia Lines.

Top 3 finalists for Maioha Award

  • He Aho written by Tawaroa Kawana and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Mana Tamariki, performed by TAWAZ
  • He Rei Niho written by Jordyn Rapana, Ruth Smith, Dan Martin, and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Jordyn with a Why
  • Māori Ki Te Ao written by Stan Walker, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, Matthew Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Hugh Lake, and Fasika Ayallew, performed by Stan Walker.

Finalists for Sounz Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha

  • In All Directions by Karlo Margetic for orchestra
  • Mirror Traps by Ihlara McIndoe, featuring text by Hera Lindsay Bird, for soprano and chamber ensemble
  • the convergence of oceans by Nathaniel Otley, for orchestra.

Finalists for Apra Best Original Music in a Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa

  • Arli Liberman and Troy Kingi for The Mountain
  • Dana Lund for Joika
  • Karl Solve Steven for Uproar
  • Karl Solve Steven and Jason Smith for Never Look Away.

Finalists for Apra Best Original Music in a Series Award | Tohu Paerangi

  • David Feauai-Afaese and Navakatoa Tekela-Pule (Hanisi Garue) for Still Here Season 2
  • Karl Solve Steven for Testify
  • Karl Solve Steven and Rob Thorne for Black Coast Vanishings.
