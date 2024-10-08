The 2024 Apra Silver Scroll Awards are taking place Tuesday October 8, 2024, at Wellington's St James Theatre on Courtenay Place. Photo / WellingtonNZ

The 2024 Apra Silver Scroll Awards Kaitito Kaiaka are taking place in Wellington tonight, where this year’s winning songs and waiata will be announced at the historic St James Theatre.

The ceremony begins at 8pm, with RNZ’s livestream broadcasting from 7.50pm.

Of the five Apra Silver Scroll Award finalists, one will be honoured with the prestigious prize. Past honorees include The Beths, Rob Ruha and Ka Hao and Troy Kingi.

The Apra Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha, which honours exceptional waiata featuring te reo Māori, will also be awarded.