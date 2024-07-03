Apra 2024: Stan Walker leads way on Silver Scroll and Maioha awards shortlists

The finalists for this year's Apra Silver Scroll and Maioha awards have been revealed today.

The finalists for this year's Apra Silver Scroll and Maioha awards have been revealed today.

Past winners of these prestigious prizes for the New Zealand music industry include The Beths (2023), Rob Ruha and Ka Hao (2022) and Troy Kingi (2021).

This year’s line-up captures a broad range of homegrown talent, including Aaradhna, Mermaidens, MOHI, Aro, SKILAA and P.H.F. Meanwhile, Stan Walker appears four times with two songs in contention for each award, no mean feat.

The shortlists were chosen by a respected panel of judges. Twenty Silver Scroll finalists were chosen by Amelia Berry (Amamelia), Bailey Wiley, Godfrey de Grut, James Coyle, Justyn Pilbrow, Marika Hodgson, Sapati Apa (Pati AF), Philip Bell, Samuel George Taylor and Tami Neilson; the five Maioha finalists were selected by experts Ani-Piki Tuari, Cilla Ruha, Kawiti Waetford, and Mātai Smith.

The winning songs and waiata will be announced on October 8, with the ceremony taking place at Wellington’s St James Theatre.