Apra 2024: Stan Walker leads way on Silver Scroll and Maioha awards shortlists

Emma Gleason
By
3 mins to read
The finalists for this year's Apra Silver Scroll and Maioha awards have been revealed today.

The finalists for this year’s Silver Scroll and Maioha awards have been released this morning.

Past winners of these prestigious prizes for the New Zealand music industry include The Beths (2023), Rob Ruha and Ka Hao (2022) and Troy Kingi (2021).

This year’s line-up captures a broad range of homegrown talent, including Aaradhna, Mermaidens, MOHI, Aro, SKILAA and P.H.F. Meanwhile, Stan Walker appears four times with two songs in contention for each award, no mean feat.

The shortlists were chosen by a respected panel of judges. Twenty Silver Scroll finalists were chosen by Amelia Berry (Amamelia), Bailey Wiley, Godfrey de Grut, James Coyle, Justyn Pilbrow, Marika Hodgson, Sapati Apa (Pati AF), Philip Bell, Samuel George Taylor and Tami Neilson; the five Maioha finalists were selected by experts Ani-Piki Tuari, Cilla Ruha, Kawiti Waetford, and Mātai Smith.

The winning songs and waiata will be announced on October 8, with the ceremony taking place at Wellington’s St James Theatre.

Finalists for the 2024 Apra Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka

  • A World Without You written by Alayna Powley and Devin Abrams, performed by alayna
  • Been and Gone written and performed by Louis Baker and Wallace (Gollan)
  • Boy written by Joe Locke and performed by P.H.F.
  • Choose Me written by Katie Everingham and Jonathan Pearce, performed by Dateline
  • I Am written by Stan Walker, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin, performed by Stan Walker
  • I Like To Be Alone written by Gussie Larkin, Lily Paris West, and Abraham Hollingsworth, performed by Mermaidens
  • Jenny Greenteeth written by Chelsea Prastiti, Michael Howell, Tom Dennison, and Adam Tobeck, performed by Skilaa
  • Kārearea, written by Mohi Allen, Noema Te Hau III, and Rukuwai Allen, performed by MOHI
  • Kātuarehe, written by Anna Coddington, Noema Te Hau III, Ruth Smith, and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Anna Coddington
  • Learning written by Jordan Rakei, Linden Jay Berelowitz, and Mike Lesirge, performed by Jordan Rakei
  • Māhoe me Patatē written by Emily and Charles Looker, performed by Aro
  • Māori Ki Te Ao written by Stan Walker, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, Matthew Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Hugh Lake, and Fasika Ayallew, performed by Stan Walker
  • March 12 written by Rebecca Mason Melrose and Harry Huavi, performed by Haz and Miloux
  • Paradise written by Clark Mathews, Daniel Vernon, Christan Pianta, and Hakopa Kuka-Larsen, performed by DARTZ
  • Run It Back written by Tom Scott and Harry Huavi, performed by Home Brew
  • Running Amuck, written and performed by Byllie-jean
  • She, written and performed by Aaradhna
  • Suit of Blue, written by Luca George, Harry Charles, and Rita Laing, performed by Luca George
  • The Letter, written by Georgia Lines, Whakaio Taahi, and Patrick Manning, performed by Georgia Lines
  • Whai Ora written by Seth Haapu and Hana Mereraiha, and performed by Seth Haapu

Finalists for the Maioha Award

  • Apakura’s Call (Remember Me) written by Victor Sulfa, performed by Hawkins feat. Maria Te Aukaha Huata
  • He Aho written by Tawaroa Kawana and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Mana Tamariki, performed by TAWAZ
  • He Rei Niho written by Jordyn Rapana, Ruth Smith, Dan Martin, and Kawiti Waetford, performed by Jordyn with a Why
  • I Am written by Stan Walker, Vince Harder, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, and Michael Fatkin, performed by Stan Walker
  • Māori Ki Te Ao written by Stan Walker, Donny Te Kanapu Anasta, Matthew Sadgrove, Rio Panapa, Hugh Lake, and Fasika Ayallew, performed by Stan Walker.

Emma Gleason is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and entertainment deputy editor. Based in Auckland, she covers culture, fashion and media.


