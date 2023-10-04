It’s a memorable day for Kiwi band The Beths, who have taken home the 2023 Apra Silver Scroll Award with their winning song Expert in a Dying Field.

More than 500 guests were at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday night to see the prestigious award handed out among several others at this year’s ceremony - but unlike in years past, the evening featured a unique acceptance speech.

Currently in the middle of a lengthy US tour, The Beths - made up of vocalist Elizabeth Stokes, guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair and drummer Tristan Deck - were unable to accept their long-awaited Silver Scroll win. But with the help of a few friends, Apra was able to share the news with the band in September before they left.

Kiwi band The Beths are the 2023 Apra Silver Scroll winners.

Sharing the moment on the big screens at Spark Arena, the audience were thrilled to see the indie rockers’ reaction after being told they had won the special title - after making the final top five for several years, the win felt particularly well-deserved.

“We did it, we won! This means a lot, I really wanted one of these,” Stokes could be seen saying as she grinned widely, while her fellow bandmates looked overwhelmed with surprise. Pausing to take in the news, Stokes added: “You never think you’re going to win the Scroll. I felt confident that it was a good song, and it was the best shot we’ve ever had. Winning the Apra Silver Scroll is extremely exciting. It means a lot to be alongside all these musicians on the trophy; they’re all so good, and now we get to be on it as well. To be voted by other musicians is really special, so thank you to all the songwriters, thank you for your lovely votes.”

Elsewhere in the evening, hosts made a cheeky quip about the event “clearly” not being a priority to New Zealand politicians mere weeks out from the election. In a very public call out, they praised and thanked Chlöe Swarbrick for being the only MP to not only RSVP to the event but also attend.

Chlöe Swarbrick, Green MP for Auckland Central was thanked for attending the prestigious event. Photo / APRA Silver Scrolls

“We invited everyone, well almost everyone, but judging by the lack of response or any really visionary arts, cultural or music policies from most of the parties we are clearly not a priority this time.

“But I do mihi to you Chlöe Swarbrick, Green MP for Auckland Central for being here.”

A second surprise on the night was organised by Apra, which was determined to make the night a special one for the absent band. Performing the award-winning song, Tāmaki Mākaurau experimental electronic songwriter and producer Samara Alofa took to the stage with a six-piece band for a magical rendition of the tune.

During the award ceremony, Kiwi music legend Don McGlashan was inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame and admitted he was “overwhelmed and lost for words” following a star studded tribute from the likes of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Neil Finn.

Announced in August, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist was recognised for his commitment to the New Zealand music community.

Kiwi music icon Don McGlashan was 'overwhelmed and lost for words' after being inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame. Photo / Apra Silver Scroll

Known for creating the Kiwi staples such as Anchor Me, Dominion Road with The Mutton Birds and Bathe in the River, the star is a staple figure in Aotearoa’s music industry. So much so, he’s often referred to as music royalty.

In honour of McGlashan, music directors Steph Brown and Fen Ikner (aka Lips) curated a series of nostalgic performances during the night, including the legendary Mutton Birds song The Heater, which was performed by Anna Coddington & the Appreciations, featuring comedy dance ensemble Dynamotion.

2023 Apra Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka

Winner: Expert in a Dying Field , written by Elizabeth Stokes*, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair and Tristan Deck. Performed by The Beths (*Carpark Music Publishing via Gaga Music PTY LTD)

, written by Elizabeth Stokes*, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair and Tristan Deck. Performed by (*Carpark Music Publishing via Gaga Music PTY LTD) Don’t Go Back, written by Marlon Williams* and Mark Perkins*. Performed by Marlon Williams (*Concord Music Publishing)

written by Marlon Williams* and Mark Perkins*. Performed by Marlon Williams (*Concord Music Publishing) Friday Night @ The Liquor Store, written by Tom Scott and Christopher James. Performed by Avantdale Bowling Club

written by Tom Scott and Christopher James. Performed by Avantdale Bowling Club Layla, written by Ruban Nielson and Kody Nielson. Performed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Mushroom Music PTY LTD)

written by Ruban Nielson and Kody Nielson. Performed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Mushroom Music PTY LTD) The Crab/Waterbaby, written by Hollie Fullbrook. Performed by Tiny Ruins (Kobalt Music Publishing)

2023 Apra Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha

Mohi and Hēmi Kelly accept the Apra Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha for Me Pēhea Rā written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich and Noema Te Hau III. Photo / Apra Silver Scrolls

Winner: Me Pēhea Rā , written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich and Noema Te Hau III. Performed by Mohi

, written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich and Noema Te Hau III. Performed by E Tama , written by Hamiora Tuari, Ani Piki Tuari, Tame Tuari, Tatana Tuari and Matt Sadgrove. Performed by Tuari Brothers

, written by Hamiora Tuari, Ani Piki Tuari, Tame Tuari, Tatana Tuari and Matt Sadgrove. Performed by Tuari Brothers Raumati, written by Jordyn Rapana. Translated by Te Kuru Dewes. Performed by Jordyn with a Why

2023 Sounz Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha

· Winner: Requiem, by Victoria Kelly , based on poetry by Bill Manhire, Sam Hunt, Ian Wedde, Chloe Honum and James K Baxter - for soprano, tenor, choir and orchestra

by based on poetry by Bill Manhire, Sam Hunt, Ian Wedde, Chloe Honum and James K Baxter - for soprano, tenor, choir and orchestra · Mycelium , by Nathaniel Otley - for bass flute, trumpet, percussion, electric guitar, keyboard, violin, cello, and contrabass

, by Nathaniel Otley - for bass flute, trumpet, percussion, electric guitar, keyboard, violin, cello, and contrabass · No ro hunu ake, by Joshua Pearson - for choral ensemble

2023 Apra Best Original Music in a Series Award | Tohu Paerangi

Winner: Tom McLeod for Blood, Sex, & Royalty

for Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper for The Gone

Claire Cowan for Under The Vines

2023 Apra Best Original Music in a Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa

Winner: Karl Sölve Steven for The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!

for Mark Vanilau for A Boy Called Piano - The Story of Fa’amoana John Luafutu

Cam Ballantyne for Nude Tuesday

2023 NZ Music Hall of Fame inductee

Don McGlashan



