Rob Ruha has taken home this year's Apra Silver Scroll Award. Photo / Erica Sinclair Photography

Rob Ruha and Ka Hao have taken home the 2022 Apra Silver Scroll Award with their winning waiata 35.

Over 500 guests streamed into Auckland’s Spark Arena this evening to see the prestigious award handed out among several others at this year’s ceremony - the first time an in-person celebration has been held since 2019.

Musical directors Rob Ruha and Cilla Ruha brought musicians together from around Aotearoa to perform in celebration of the finalists, the Apra Maioha and Sounz Contemporary Award winners, and the 2022 NZ Music Hall of Fame inductees Te Kumeroa “Ngoingoi” Pēwhairangi QSM and Tuini Moetū Haangū Ngāwa.

Hao and Ruha were presented the Apra Silver Scroll in recognition of their song 35, written by Ruha, Kaea Hills, Te Amorutu Broughton, Ainsley Tai, Dan Martin, and Whenua Patuwai in a nod to the East Coast highway. The song went viral last year on TikTok as the first single on their debut album Ka Hao: One Tira, One Voice, which marked the artists coming together to promote te reo Māori through music.

The award was presented by Aotearoa songwriting legend Bic Runga and performed by Stan Walker and Hamo Dell to honour the winners. Ka Hao and Rob Ruha follow in the footsteps of Benee, Troy Kingi and Aldous Harding with the win.

The Apra Maioha Award was presented to first-time finalists and winners Aja Ropata (Te Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Raukawa), Byllie-Jean (Ngāti Pahauwera, Ngāti Whatuiapiti, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga), and Christchurch-based producer and songwriter Chris Wethey for their song Te Iho. It was presented by Hana Mereraiha and followed by a performance from Sianne.

Horonoma Horo (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Taranaki) won the Apra Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award/ Tohu Pūmanawa with Dana Lund for their score on the film Whina. Photo / Regan Balzeer

The 2022 Sounz Contemporary Award/Te Tohu Auaha went to Reuben Jelleyman for his orchestral work Catalogue, presented by Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni.

Dana Lund and Horonoma Horo (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Taranaki) won the Apra Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award/Tohu Pūmanawa for their score on the film Whina, which portrayed the story of Dame Whina Cooper on screen.

Meanwhile, Diggy Dupé, Jonathan Crayford, Joel Tashkoff (Choicevaughan), and Troy Kingi were awarded the Apra Best Original Music in a Series/Tohu Paerangi for the soundtrack to The Panthers. Both screen awards were presented by Tweedie Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley.

Tonight’s celebration comes after the 2021 awards were held online in March this year after being postponed three times due to the pandemic, with Troy Kingi taking home the Silver Scroll on the night.

2022 Apra Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka

· WINNER: 35, written by Rob Ruha, Kaea Hills, Te Amorutu Broughton, Ainsley Tai, Dan Martin, Whenua Patuwai, performed by Ka Hao and Rob Ruha

· Beyond the Stars, written by Tami Neilson and Delaney Davidson, performed by Tami Neilson and Willie Nelson (Native Tongue Music Publishing)

· Girl At Night, written by Natalie Hutton, Minnie Robberds, Joel Becker, Angus Murray, performed by There’s A Tuesday (Native Tongue Music Publishing)

· He Ōrite, written by Troy Kingi*, Iraia Whakamoe, Ryan Prebble, James Coyle, performed by Troy Kingi and The Nudge (*Loop Publishing Limited/Kobalt Music Publishing)

· My Boy, written and performed by Marlon Williams (Native Tongue Music Publishing)

2022 Apra Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha

· WINNER: Te Iho, written by Aja Ropata, Byllie-Jean, Chris Wethey, performed by AJA & Byllie-Jean

· Rangatira/Owner written and performed by Ria Hall, translated by Teraania Ormsby (published by Loop Publishing Limited/Kobalt Music Publishing)

· E Hine Ē, written by Em-Haley Walker, performed by Te Kaahu

2022 Sounz Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha

· WINNER: Catalogue by Reuben Jelleyman

· more full of flames and voices by Neville Hall

· Manaaki by Phil Brownlee, Ariana Tikao

2022 Apra Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa

· WINNER: Dana Lund and Horomona Horo for Whina

· Karl Steven for The Justice of Bunny King

· Conrad Wedde, Samuel Scott, Luke Buda (Moniker) for Night Raiders

2022 Apra Best Original Music in a Series Award | Tohu Paerangi

· WINNER: Jonathan Crayford, Joel Tashkoff, Troy Kingi, Diggy Dupé for The Panthers

· Conrad Wedde, Samuel Scott, Luke Buda (Moniker) for Wellington Paranormal

· Claire Cowan for One Lane Bridge

2022 NZ Music Hall of Fame Inductees

Te Kumeroa “Ngoingoi” Pēwhairangi QSM, Tuini Moetū Haangū Ngāwa



