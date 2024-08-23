Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Pioneering jazz artist Mike Nock inducted into the NZ Music Hall of Fame

By Graham Reid
Entertainment writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read
At the keyboards in San Francisco in 1978, As a member of The Three Out Trio in the 1960s. Photos / Karen Steains / Getty Images

At the keyboards in San Francisco in 1978, As a member of The Three Out Trio in the 1960s. Photos / Karen Steains / Getty Images

For a man who has spent his life in the earnest art of jazz, Mike Nock laughs a lot, enjoying his deep well of anecdotes, appreciating a joke at his own expense and – when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener