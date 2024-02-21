Advertisement
Hot offerings from a Kiwi jazz generation heading out into the world

By Graham Reid
4 mins to read
Dama Bëgga Ñibi (I Want To Go Home) by Aron and the Jeri Jeri Band and In Green EP by Taylor Griffin. Photo / Supplied

Dama Bëgga Ñibi (I Want To Go Home)

By Aron and the Jeri Jeri Band

Globe-trotting, expat keyboard player Aron Ottignon – London, Paris and most recently Berlin – made his reputation in Auckland in

