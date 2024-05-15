Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Weighty new LPs from US jazz innovator and the Sahara

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Kamasi Washington (left) and Mdou Moctar. Photos / Getty Images

Kamasi Washington (left) and Mdou Moctar. Photos / Getty Images

Fearless Movement

by Kamasi Washington

Despite the convenience of calling saxophonist/composer Kamasi Washington a jazz musician, it’s limiting. When he was growing up in Los Angeles, he gravitated to jazz in his early teens but,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener