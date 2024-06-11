Advertisement
Entertainment

Homely homicides: Celebrating 10 years of The Brokenwood Mysteries

By Russell Brown
7 mins to read
"Jarod Rawiri’s suit pants are always splitting. I need to revoke his gym membership." Photo / Supplied

The Brokenwood Mysteries has reached a milestone 10th season, so the Listener brought in some of those involved for questioning. Stars Fern Sutherland (Detective Kristin Sims) and Jarod Rawiri (DC Daniel Chalmers), and writer-producer Tim

