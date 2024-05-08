Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Acclaimed music producer T Bone Burnett comes out from the shadows

By Graham Reid
2 mins to read
T Bone Burnett offers quiet, thoughtful and reassuring meditations for this time of doubt. Photo / Alamy

T Bone Burnett offers quiet, thoughtful and reassuring meditations for this time of doubt. Photo / Alamy

Texas-raised singer-songwriter and producer T Bone Burnett is well known to those who read the fine print: he produced albums for Elvis Costello (they performed as the Coward Brothers) and Roy Orbison, did Robert Plant

Latest from The Listener