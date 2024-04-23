Advertisement
These two albums changed NZ music forever - you’ve probably never heard them

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Family matters: Phil Fuemana included his sister Christina on New Urban Polynesia, a hidden Gem from the 1990s that kickstarted a Polynesian music revolution. Photo / supplied

NEW URBAN POLYNESIAN

by Fuemana

When the Polynesian artists of South Auckland arrived back in their home town at the end of an unprecedented national tour 30 years ago, the prime mover, Phil Fuemana, was

