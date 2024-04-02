Advertisement
Entertainment

Reviews: Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker’s solo take and Laetitia Sadier’s nuanced art-pop

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Laetitia Sadier and Adrianne Lenker. Photos / Supplied

Bright Future

by Adrianne Lenker

This unusual, engrossing album was recorded in a backwoods studio, and that ambience complements these stark songs. On the opener, Real House, Lenker – of New York’s experimental alt-folk outfit

