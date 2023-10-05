Advertisement

Music review: Vorsen & Vor-Stellen bring the noise

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Striking debuts by local bands in similar alphabetic, historic and sonic territory. Photo / Supplied

A world on fire by Vorsen

Singer-guitarist John Halvorsen has considerable prior form with the Gordons in the early 80s, generally considered the country’s loudest and a “sonically challenging” band, as the AudioCulture entry notes

