Deadly Animals: Marie Tierney’s ambitious tale of teen detective Ava Bonney

By Greg Fleming
3 mins to read
Marie Tierney: "I am a dark-minded person... and always have been." Photos / supplied

Book review: Ava Bonney is not your ordinary 13-year-old. The teenager has her own “body farm” not far from her mother’s Birmingham home where she collects roadkill from the nearby motorway to observe their various

