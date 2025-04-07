Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Surplus Women by Michelle Duff

By Rebecca Styles
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Michelle Duff: The stories never lose their focus on the characters – they are about people and their communities. Photos / Supplied

Michelle Duff: The stories never lose their focus on the characters – they are about people and their communities. Photos / Supplied

Michelle Duff is an award-winning journalist who’s written on social issues and climate change. She also wrote a 2020 biography of Jacinda Ardern – the one whose cover sometimes got turned around in bookstores – which interweaved Ardern’s rise to power alongside the author’s reflections on what it might mean

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener