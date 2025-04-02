Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Greater Sins by Gabrielle Griffith

By David Hill
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Gabrielle Griffith has created “A muddy, pastoral fable.” Photos / Sophie Davidson / Supplied

Gabrielle Griffith has created “A muddy, pastoral fable.” Photos / Sophie Davidson / Supplied

‘Fess up. How could you resist a debut fiction whose blurb describes it as “a muddy, pastoral fable”? The mud is immediate and immersive. It’s 1915, and World War I rumbles from over the horizon. In rural, remote Aberdeenshire, rich Lizzie and wandering Johnny dig up a corpse from a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener