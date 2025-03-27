Advertisement
Three new crime books to check out this weekend

By Craig Sisterson
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

New release crime and thriller books for weekend reading. Photos / supplied

The Summer Guests

by Tess Gerritsen (Penguin, $38)

Almost 40 years after she wrote her first novel, while a doctor on maternity leave, Tess Gerritsen continues to offer page-turning entertainment. Over the decades, Gerritsen has traversed romantic suspense, medical thrillers, her Rizzoli & Isles mysteries (adapted into a multi-series

