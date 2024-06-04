Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

The future is imperfect in Jenny Ackland’s novel Hurdy Gurdy

By Tina Shaw
3 mins to read
In Hurdy Gurdy, the circus is a vehicle for an exploration of a world where no one would want to live. Photos / supplied

In Hurdy Gurdy, the circus is a vehicle for an exploration of a world where no one would want to live. Photos / supplied

Book review: Moving through this world is an eccentric group of circus women: “We sew and drive and perform and reclaim.” Illicitly, on the side, they offer “reclamations” for women who do not want to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener