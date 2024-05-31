Three crime books to check out this weekend

Three new crime novels. Photos / supplied

City of Ruins

by Don Winslow (HarperCollins, $37.99)

Winslow’s latest – and apparent last – not only caps his terrific “City” trilogy about Irish-American tragic hero Danny Ryan, but also his writing career as he turns his attention to real-life political battles in the US. After the events of City on Fire, where Ryan barely survived a New England turf war between Irish and Italian crime families, and City of Dreams, where his attempts to go legit in Hollywood brought further pain, City of Ruins starts with him entwined in the casino industry in Las Vegas. He’s settled and happy, raising his son, but his ambitions bring his past into play, and once again threaten all he loves. Winslow says he was inspired by Virgil’s epic The Aeneid, and there’s certainly something timeless and sweeping about Ryan’s odyssey through cut-throat industries and deadly feuds. A fitting finale, City of Ruins is ambitious, superior crime writing full of narrative drive, where Winslow masterfully weaves together many storylines from the trilogy. Outstanding – but best to read the earlier books first.

City in Ruins by Don Winslow. Photo / supplied

Devil’s Kitchen

by Candice Fox (Bantam, $38)

International bestseller writer Candice Fox is one of the queens of Australian crime writing and has storytelling talent to burn. That’s on show here with a page-whirring tale of a freelance undercover operative infiltrating a close-knit group of “New York’s bravest”, who, while dragging people from burning buildings, have stolen millions from banks, jewellery stores and art galleries. When Ben, one of the firefighter burglars, suspects his comrades may be responsible for his girlfriend and her young son vanishing, he contacts the authorities, willing to sacrifice himself to bring them home. If they’re still alive. Enter Andy (Andrea) Nearland, who has a chameleon-like ability to fit into various situations. She and Ben try to uncover what’s happened before the crew takes on its most dangerous heist yet. Fox delivers an incendiary storyline, oscillating viewpoints between Andy, a fascinating “heroine” with action-thriller skills and plenty of smarts, and Ben, a man trying to be good. Devil’s Kitchen is a one-sitting kind of read, offering plenty in terms of character and good writing. It gets the adrenalin going but also makes you think, and care.

Devil's Kitchen by Candice Fox. Photo / supplied

It Takes A Town

by Aoife Clifford (Ultimo Press, $31.99)

Melbourne author Aoife Clifford’s latest once again provides a vivid portrait of a small-town setting, but the tone of It Takes A Town is more akin to modern “cosy crime” novels, with quirky characters, and a few more chuckles among the dark deeds. Glamorous Vanessa Walton seemed a fish far too big for the small pond of Welcome, a country town from which she swam away decades ago after becoming a child star on a famous commercial. But now she’s back, working at the local high school, until she’s found dead at the bottom of her stairs. A simple accident or something more sinister? Teenager Jasmine Langridge, daughter of the local MP and property developer, believes the latter. Then Jasmine goes missing. Sergeant Carole Duffy, flown into town, isn’t the only one asking questions. Nosy neighbours, high school activists and Vanessa and Jasmine’s friends and frenemies all have their suspicions and prejudices. Welcome isn’t always welcoming. Clifford crafts a fascinating portrait of a small town where everyone thinks they know their neighbours but plenty of secrets remain behind closed doors. The fabric – real or imagined – of the town is torn before we discover what’s really going on. An engaging small-village crime tale with cosy leanings that keeps readers entertained on several fronts.