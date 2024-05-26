Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Short cuts: Two books to check out this week

By Mark Broatch
2 mins to read
A Pacific Island man sitting next to window at home on weekend relaxing and reading book in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

A Pacific Island man sitting next to window at home on weekend relaxing and reading book in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

How well did English criminal law apply to crimes committed in New Zealand’s precolonial and colonial eras? Often, not entirely fairly or legitimately, argues newly retired Court of Appeal judge David Collins in his authoritative

Latest from The Listener