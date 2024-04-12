Advertisement
Short cuts: Fascinating non-fiction and a whale of a tale for weekend reading

By Mark Broatch
2 mins to read
Dear Colin, Dear Ron (Te Papa Press); In Whalefall by Daniel Kraus (Zaffre); Nailed Boots and Crinoline Gowns by Robert Peden (Fraser Books). Photos / Supplied

Interest in one of our greatest artists, Colin McCahon, as well as his now king’s ransom-priced work, seems insatiable even 37 years after his death. Dear Colin, Dear Ron by Peter Simpson (Te Papa Press)

