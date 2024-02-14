Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

What’s new in poetry?

By Nicholas Reid
5 mins to read
Feminist perceptions, existentialism, the sea and thoughts from a tortured mind all vie for a place on the poetry shelves. Photos / Supplied

Feminist perceptions, existentialism, the sea and thoughts from a tortured mind all vie for a place on the poetry shelves. Photos / Supplied

Some Bird by Gail Ingram (Sudden Valley Press, $30)

Gail Ingram has a very robust feminist case to make in Some Bird and she sets it out in terms of five phases in a woman’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener