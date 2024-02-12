Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Famed South Korean writer returns with more dystopian short stories

By Bora Chung
3 mins to read
Very, very good: Your Utopia by Bora Chung. Photos / Supplied

Very, very good: Your Utopia by Bora Chung. Photos / Supplied

South Korean author and translator Bora Chung has multiple novels and short story collections to her name. Her 2022 story collection, Cursed Bunny, was highly acclaimed. Your Utopia is another remarkable assembly of speculative tales.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener