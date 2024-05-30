Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

The remarkable lives of bookmakers exposed in a sweaty, dirty history

By Mark Fryer
5 mins to read
The hard, sweaty graft that went into making books through the ages is brought to life in all its stinky glory. Photo / Supplied

The hard, sweaty graft that went into making books through the ages is brought to life in all its stinky glory. Photo / Supplied

Book review: It’s long ago and far away – early 17th-century England, say – and you’ve just bought a book. But what you’ve got isn’t really a book, not in the modern sense. All you’ve

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener