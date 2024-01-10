SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books
Listener

Culling the books: How to declutter a book collection

11 minutes to read
By Peter Huck

In the opening paragraphs of Donna Leon’s latest Guido Brunetti mystery, So Shall You Reap, her detective hero struggles with a predicament familiar to bibliophiles: how to manage an ever-growing book collection. In Brunetti’s case,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

DESTINATION SECOND-HAND BOOKSHOPS

Latest from The Listener