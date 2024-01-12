Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Short story: Moving out, shifting in by Vincent O’Sullivan

By Vincent O'Sullivan
7 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

Each summer, we commission some of Aotearoa’s finest writers to tell us a short tale. This year’s theme is “second acts”.

It was so lovely, the cypress almost within touching distance from the opened bedroom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener